BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The President of the University of Maryland Baltimore County and his wife volunteered to participate in the Phase 3 trial of the Moderna vaccine candidate.
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski and his wife, Jackie, both got the shot at the University of Maryland School of Medicine back in September and October.
It is possible they received a placebo, but Hrabowski said he believes they got the actual vaccine. He said after the second dose they both experienced a couple days of fatigue.
He is now sharing the experience for a reason.
Hrabowski said some of the distrust can be traced to systemic racism in medicine.
But this time, he said it’s different. He points to people involved in developing the vaccine, including UMBC graduate Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.
She is one of the lead NIH researchers on Moderna’s vaccine.