GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in Glen Burnie Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a call of shots heard in the 7900 block of Nolpark Court at around 7:20 p.m.
They searched the area and learned a 14-year-old boy, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso, was dropped off at an area hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and spoke with the victim.
The victim had left a home and was walking to a car with friends when a group of unidentified males shot at them, police said. The victim was then driven to the hospital.
Eastern District detectives are working any and all leads and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-3502.
At this time the victim is in stable condition.