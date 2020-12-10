Morgan State University Choir Forced To Adjust Traditional Holiday Performances Due To COVID-19 PandemicIt’s that time of year when the world-renowned Morgan State University Choir is usually performing holiday classics across Maryland.

Baltimore Department Stores Of Christmas Past Brought Holiday Joy To Shoppers, Now Long Gone And ClosedMany Christmases ago, the corner of Howard and Lexington in Baltimore was a holiday shopping heaven.

What's Maryland Most Popular Christmas Treat?The holidays are here and that means eating a whole of Christmas treats.

Dreaming Of A White Christmas? The Odds Are Unlikely In Maryland, NOAA SaysThose hoping to see a white Christmas in Maryland this year may be disappointed.

Maryland Zoo Adds More Walk-Through Dates To Zoo Lights EventThe Maryland Zoo has added more hours for people to walk through its annual Zoo Lights exhibit.

DJ Kopec Collects Over 29K Toys For Children This Holiday SeasonYou've seen DJ Kopec raise $1 million for charity from his quarantine dance parties. Now, he's back at it with another hit on the way, donating over 20,000 toys to children for the holidays.