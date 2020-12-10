EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of one man Tuesday night.
Police responded to Sparrows Point and North Point roads in Edgemere around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 for a serious crash.
Crash team investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading eastbound on Sparrows Point Road when it failed to stop at the red light at the intersection of North Point Road. The Chevy struck a 2017 Nissan Altima, left the roadway, struck and fence and hit a home in the 3100 block of Sparrows Point Road.
1 Person Critically Injured After Car Crashes Into Edgemere Home
The driver of the Chevy, 28-year-old Leo George Zimmerman III of the 7100 block of River Drive Road, was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Nissan was not injured.
The Baltimore County Crash Team continues the investigation and is asking anyone who may have information regarding this crash to contact police at 410-307-2020
