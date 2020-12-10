Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about reports of a recent phone scam.
Some of the scams used by the perpetrators include some type of money laundering scenario; or money is demanded; or the person is threatened with arrest, the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials want to remind residents the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office never calls anyone and notifies them that there is a warrant for their arrest; or demands money to keep them from being arrested.
Anyone with information about this phone scam is asked to contact the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office at 410-396-1155.