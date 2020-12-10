Coronavirus In MDSecond-Highest Daily Case Count, Hospitalizations Break Records For Second Day
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMStar Trek: Discovery
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Phone Scam, Scam, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about reports of a recent phone scam.

Some of the scams used by the perpetrators include some type of money laundering scenario; or money is demanded; or the person is threatened with arrest, the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials want to remind residents the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office never calls anyone and notifies them that there is a warrant for their arrest; or demands money to keep them from being arrested.

Anyone with information about this phone scam is asked to contact the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office at 410-396-1155.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply