By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say is responsible for an assault and robbery of a disabled man.

Police say the suspect assaulted and robbed the victim on November 5, in the unit block of E. North Avenue.

E. North Avenue Assault/Robbery Suspect (Photo Credit Baltimore Police).

The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a blue shirt with a bear on the front, tan Timberland style boots, a gold necklace and eye-glasses.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Central District detectives at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text anonymous tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

