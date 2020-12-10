BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say is responsible for an assault and robbery of a disabled man.
Police say the suspect assaulted and robbed the victim on November 5, in the unit block of E. North Avenue.
The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a blue shirt with a bear on the front, tan Timberland style boots, a gold necklace and eye-glasses.
Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Central District detectives at 410-396-2221.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text anonymous tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.