Coronavirus In MD: Second-Highest Daily Case Count, Hospitalizations Break Records For Second Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state added 3,202 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as hospitalizations continue to rise this week.

There are now 1,720 Marylanders hospitalized, breaking Wednesday’s record of 1,715. Of those, 416 are in ICU beds- the highest since June 7- but no change since the day before. There are 1,304 in acute care.

Forty-nine more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, a total of 4,850.

The statewide positivity rate is 7.71%, remaining virtually flat since Wednesday. In the last day, the state has administered 49,110 coronavirus tests.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 4,378 (109)
Anne Arundel 19,255 (297) 13*
Baltimore City 27,197 (590) 21*
Baltimore County 32,853 (773) 28*
Calvert 1,812 (39) 1*
Caroline 1,104 (10)
Carroll 3,882 (145) 3*
Cecil 2,644 (52) 2*
Charles 4,945 (108) 1*
Dorchester 1,129 (17)
Frederick 8,226 (147) 8*
Garrett 1,095 (15)
Harford 6,904 (112) 4*
Howard 9,280 (157) 6*
Kent 523 (23) 2*
Montgomery 37,738 (958) 44*
Prince George’s 45,871 (947) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,277 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,572 (70)
Somerset 1,380 (10)
Talbot 922 (7)
Washington 5,425 (90)
Wicomico 3,796 (61)
Worcester 1,647 (38) 1*
Data not available (49)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 9,738 (1)
10-19 20,220 (3)
20-29 42,686 (27) 1*
30-39 40,062 (55) 6*
40-49 35,278 (150) 4*
50-59 33,543 (383) 19*
60-69 22,192 (759) 17*
70-79 12,928 (1,223) 27*
80+ 9,208 (2,246) 88*
Data not available (3)
Female 118,818 (2,359) 80*
Male 107,037 (2,491) 82*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 66,765 (1,859) 59*
Asian (NH) 4,519 (170) 6*
White (NH) 70,347 (2,211) 81*
Hispanic 41,379 (501) 14*
Other (NH) 10,299 (49)
Data not available 32,546 (60) 2*

