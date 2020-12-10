ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state added 3,202 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as hospitalizations continue to rise this week.
There are now 1,720 Marylanders hospitalized, breaking Wednesday’s record of 1,715. Of those, 416 are in ICU beds- the highest since June 7- but no change since the day before. There are 1,304 in acute care.
WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Forty-nine more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, a total of 4,850.
The statewide positivity rate is 7.71%, remaining virtually flat since Wednesday. In the last day, the state has administered 49,110 coronavirus tests.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,378
|(109)
|Anne Arundel
|19,255
|(297)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|27,197
|(590)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|32,853
|(773)
|28*
|Calvert
|1,812
|(39)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,104
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,882
|(145)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,644
|(52)
|2*
|Charles
|4,945
|(108)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,129
|(17)
|Frederick
|8,226
|(147)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,095
|(15)
|Harford
|6,904
|(112)
|4*
|Howard
|9,280
|(157)
|6*
|Kent
|523
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|37,738
|(958)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|45,871
|(947)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,277
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,572
|(70)
|Somerset
|1,380
|(10)
|Talbot
|922
|(7)
|Washington
|5,425
|(90)
|Wicomico
|3,796
|(61)
|Worcester
|1,647
|(38)
|1*
|Data not available
|(49)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|9,738
|(1)
|10-19
|20,220
|(3)
|20-29
|42,686
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|40,062
|(55)
|6*
|40-49
|35,278
|(150)
|4*
|50-59
|33,543
|(383)
|19*
|60-69
|22,192
|(759)
|17*
|70-79
|12,928
|(1,223)
|27*
|80+
|9,208
|(2,246)
|88*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|118,818
|(2,359)
|80*
|Male
|107,037
|(2,491)
|82*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|66,765
|(1,859)
|59*
|Asian (NH)
|4,519
|(170)
|6*
|White (NH)
|70,347
|(2,211)
|81*
|Hispanic
|41,379
|(501)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|10,299
|(49)
|Data not available
|32,546
|(60)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.