BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in east Baltimore late Thursday afternoon.
Police were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of East Madison Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert of reported gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.