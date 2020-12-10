Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As you decorate for the holidays, experts are reminding everyone to look out for invasive insect eggs that live in Christmas trees, wreaths and garland.
Their number one concern, the Spotted Lanternfly, which oozes black, sooty mold and causes serious tree damage.
The egg masses include dozens of jelly bean-shaped pods covered in a waxy, protective layer.
So far, the Spotted Lanternfly has only been found in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties, but experts don’t want that to change.