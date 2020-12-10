Coronavirus In MDBaltimore City Adds Restrictions, Closes Dining
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Press Conference, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will address Marylanders on Thursday with a COVID-19 update, as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge over the last week.

He will speak at 3 p.m.

This comes less than a few hours after state leaders from Maryland’s largest jurisdictions came together urging the governor to work more closely with them.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Baltimore City’s new mayor Brandon Scott has imposed a series of tighter restrictions on gatherings, businesses and food establishment capacities in an effort to curb the rising community transmission in the city.

Hospitalizations also reached an all-time pandemic high Wednesday morning, with over 1,700 Marylanders hospitalized.

WJZ will be live on-air and on WJZ.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments (3)
  1. #BlueLivesMatter says:
    December 9, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Yet the casino’s get to stay open, corruption runs deep…

    Reply
  2. sabreman59 says:
    December 10, 2020 at 12:44 am

    PO S Communist RINO Dem!!

    Reply
  3. sabreman59 says:
    December 10, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Hope all you P O S Communist Dems go bankrupt!

    Reply

