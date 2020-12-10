ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials announced $12 million more in rental housing assistance and additional funding to help build more affordable housing in the state, as some residents continue to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant funding will not only build more housing, it will create more jobs for construction workers and related industries across the state.

“The department also invest in the revitalization and redevelopment of communities around Maryland. We tried to spur economic growth, create jobs and generally improve the quality of life for all residents, said Department of Housing & Community Development Sec. Ken Holt. “Now as part of the state’s response to the covid-19 pandemic, our department has provided assistance to homeowners, as well as to renters. And we’ve also coordinated a response with local continuance of care that address homelessness.”

RELATED STORIES:

The state also received $146 million to help grassroots volunteer organizations that support struggling Marylanders.

The housing department also administered about $40 million in rental assistance through two programs to prevent evictions and foreclosures.

Sec. Holt and Gov. Hogan called on the federal government to release for aid for states.

“Historically, the department finances affordable housing loans and bonds, as well as administering the yearly appropriation of tax credits. These are low income housing tax credits that come from the federal government,” Holt said. “And we award these funds through a competitive application process. They are limited resources. However, they have enormous impact well before the pandemic.”

He said those finds were used to build or rehab 20,000 units of affordable workforce housing. An additional 2,000 units will be added to that total with the help of a $25 million of tax credit financing.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.