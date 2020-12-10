BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just two days after Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19, minutes before he was set to play against the Dallas Cowboys, he says he tested negative twice.

“I tested negative back to back for covid and I’m not excited about it,” Bryant tweeted.

On Tuesday, Bryant expressed his frustration on Twitter. He said, in part:

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested…,” he tweeted. “I tested positive for Covid.”

Minutes later, Bryant said that he will call it quits for the season.

Bryant played in just three games for the Ravens this season. He registered four catches for 28 yards.

He was signed to the team’s practice squad in late October.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, before he was released in April 2018.

He then was signed to the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing.

Prior to his injury, Bryant had seen his production slip in Dallas failing to reach 900 yards receiving in either of his last two seasons with the team in 2016 and 2017.

In his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant hauled in 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

