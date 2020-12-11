TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced Friday all students and staff with an HP or Windows-based device from BCPS must go to a Baltimore County public high school to have it replaced following the recent ransomware cyber attack.
Starting on Monday and through December 23, students and staff can trade in their devices and swap them out with a device with extra protection.
*Updates as needed
*"Potential Spam" on caller ID
*Important info for all students and staff with HP/Windows-based devices (not Chromebooks)
–See https://t.co/n7KEleD9fz for BCPS Device Reimaging Schedule – dates, times and directions, at all BCPS high schools, December 14-23
— Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) December 11, 2020
The school system has put out a distribution schedule.