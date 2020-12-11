Coronavirus LatestFDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced Friday all students and staff with an HP or Windows-based device from BCPS must go to a Baltimore County public high school to have it replaced following the recent ransomware cyber attack.

Starting on Monday and through December 23, students and staff can trade in their devices and swap them out with a device with extra protection.

The school system has put out a distribution schedule.

For more information, please click here.

