BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — If you live in Baltimore County, keep an eye on your mailbox for a pricy water bill.
Baltimore City has begun sending water bills to County residents, following a halt to billing due to the pandemic.
Based on current estimates, meter readings for all accounts should be completed and bills mailed by December 31, according to officials.
Baltimore City manages water meter reading and billing for Baltimore County residents and businesses.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, billing for County water system customers was paused.
In October, Baltimore County secured an outside contractor to assist with delayed water meter readings and has deployed County staff to assist with sending bills to County customers.
Because of the delay, there will be no shut-offs, penalties, or late fees for these bills. Residents may set-up a payment plan in coordination with the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, officials said.
Residents who wish to set-up a payment plan can contact Baltimore City DPW, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 410-396-5398.
