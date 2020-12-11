Comments
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man wanted in an October homicide in Baltimore was arrested Wednesday in the Cleveland, Ohio, area, the Baltimore Police Department said Friday.
Timothy Horsey had been wanted in the murder of 27-year-old Lamont Clifton Randall. Randall died after being shot around noon in west Baltimore on October 11.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Baltimore police said the Warrant Apprehension Task Force sent officials in Ohio information about Horsey they used to arrest him in East Cleveland, a suburb of Cleveland.
Horsey is being held at Central Booking without bail.