BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to hold a news conference late Friday morning to give an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A day after being sworn in earlier this week, Scott announced a number of new restrictions aimed at slowing the virus’ spread, including closing indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and imposing 25% capacity restrictions at religious facilities, retail stores, malls and personal service establishments. Those restrictions take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
Scott is set to speak at 11 a.m. He will be joined by local restaurant owners to talk about the importance of supporting small businesses.
On Thursday, Maryland recorded another 3,202 COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily count.
