Anne Arundel County Public Library Suspends In-Building Appointments Due To Coronavirus Surge
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Public Library announced it will be suspending all in-building appointments starting Tuesday due to the statewide surge in coronavirus cases.

The changes will stay in effect through at least mid-January.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Contactless curbside pickup will continue and staff will keep adding e-books, audiobooks and more to the library website.

The changes will stay in effect through at least mid-January.

