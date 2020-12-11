Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Public Library announced it will be suspending all in-building appointments starting Tuesday due to the statewide surge in coronavirus cases.
The changes will stay in effect through at least mid-January.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Contactless curbside pickup will continue and staff will keep adding e-books, audiobooks and more to the library website.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.