ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 2,616 COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths Friday as the number of hospitalizations from the virus continues to set records, data from the state’s health department showed.
As of Friday, there have been 228,471 cases and 4,901 deaths reported in Maryland.
The number of hospitalizations increased by nine to 1,729, breaking the record for single-day hospitalizations for the third consecutive day. Of those, 1,313 are in acute care and 416 are in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell to 7.49% on Friday, down from 7.71% on Thursday.
Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted 4,904,152 COVID-19 tests, from which 2,298,689 people have tested negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,441
|(113)
|Anne Arundel
|19,547
|(298)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|27,464
|(599)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|33,125
|(778)
|28*
|Calvert
|1,822
|(40)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,130
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,934
|(147)
|4*
|Cecil
|2,674
|(53)
|2*
|Charles
|4,994
|(111)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,135
|(17)
|Frederick
|8,363
|(148)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,116
|(15)
|Harford
|6,978
|(114)
|4*
|Howard
|9,388
|(157)
|6*
|Kent
|533
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|38,190
|(968)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|46,335
|(947)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,315
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,608
|(73)
|Somerset
|1,391
|(9)
|Talbot
|931
|(7)
|Washington
|5,572
|(92)
|Wicomico
|3,824
|(62)
|Worcester
|1,661
|(39)
|1*
|Data not available
|(55)
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|9,883
|(1)
|10-19
|20,457
|(3)
|20-29
|43,148
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|40,540
|(55)
|6*
|40-49
|35,636
|(150)
|4*
|50-59
|33,921
|(385)
|19*
|60-69
|22,489
|(770)
|17*
|70-79
|13,087
|(1,232)
|28*
|80+
|9,310
|(2,276)
|88*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|120,192
|(2,379)
|81*
|Male
|108,279
|(2,522)
|82*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|67,520
|(1,870)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|4,583
|(170)
|6*
|White (NH)
|71,275
|(2,241)
|82*
|Hispanic
|41,801
|(504)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|10,427
|(53)
|Data not available
|32,865
|(63)
|1*
