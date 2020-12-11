TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Public Schools system will give out three days’ worth of meals to students on December 21 ahead of the holiday break, officials said Friday.
The school system’s nutrition program will be closed from December 22 to January 3. Normal meal distribution will resume on January 4.
Meanwhile, the county government will not hold its usual Saturday meal distribution on December 26, moving it to December 28 starting at 10 a.m. It will resume the following weekend.
The school system’s additional food distribution will take place at 300 sites, including all middle and high schools. For a full list of normal meal sites, click here.
Officials recommend those in need of food over the holidays contact their local food pantry.
