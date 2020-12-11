WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS/WJZ) — The FDA on Friday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, CBS News reports.
The University of Maryland School of Medicine was one of the first institutions in the United States to administer vaccines in the Pfizer trial back in May, according to the school’s Director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health.
Cynthia Sikorski, who lives in Howard County, took one of the first experimental doses. She said she’s been COVID-free.
“(I’m) very, very happy to hear that they are so close. It’s just a huge breakthrough for everyone,” Sikorski said.
On Thursday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, a senior CDC official, said “active surveillance systems” will be in place to monitor the safety of the first vaccine recipients to track any potential adverse side effects.
Frontline medical workers will be the first to get the vaccine and could receive it as early as Monday.
