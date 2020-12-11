BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police this week arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in an April homicide and a 36-year-old man wanted in a November attempted murder, the Baltimore Police Department said Friday.
Detectives from warrant apprehension and U.S. Marshals task forces arrested Keith Gregory Taylor in northwest Baltimore on Tuesday. Police said he had been wanted in the April 19 murder of 23-year-old Jazzeind Kashif Fulton.
Fulton had been found shot in the head in the back seat of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Evergreen Street.
Police also arrested Brandon Cowan in southwest Baltimore on Tuesday. He was wanted in an attempted murder of a 19-year-old man in the 2400 block of Christian Street on November 25.
Taylor and Cowan are being held without bail at Central Booking.