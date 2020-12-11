Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Essex Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tace Drive. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the lower body.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.