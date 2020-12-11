Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured in south Baltimore on Friday evening.
Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the 500 block of South Fulton Avenue to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Cole Street.
A second victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso in the 1800 block of Eagle Street.
One of the victims was taken to an area hospital where they later died.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.