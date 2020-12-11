Coronavirus In MDState Sets Another Single-Day Hospitalization Record; 2.6K Cases, 51 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A man pulled from a creek in Frederick Friday morning has died, officials said.

First responders were called to the area of North Bentz Street and Carroll Parkway just after 9:45 a.m. A bystander had pulled the unresponsive man from Carroll Creek, the city’s police and the county’s fire department said in a joint news release.

Another person performed CPR until first responders arrived. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating but do not suspect foul play, the release said. The man’s name has not been released.

