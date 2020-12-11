WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland’s lone Republican congressman is one of 106 GOP lawmakers supporting a lawsuit brought by Texas against four key swing states that aims to delay those states from casting their electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
Rep. Andy Harris was the only Maryland lawmaker to sign on to an amicus brief that argues “the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections.” The group is calling for the Supreme Court’s “careful and timely review” of the case.
The lawsuit filed by Texas’ attorney general against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin seeks to delay the states’ certification of electors to the Electoral College, CBS News reports. Biden won all four states.
Maryland’s electors will meet at noon on Monday to cast their votes for Biden.
The 10 #MDelectors will meet at 12p Monday, 12/14 to cast their votes for @POTUS & @VP of the US. This year’s event will be live streamed and recorded for public viewing at https://t.co/OuTu3FeSXU. See https://t.co/0Wzv0ocIPC for details. #MDvotes #ElectoralCollege #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Gff7IqkPDG
— Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) December 10, 2020
