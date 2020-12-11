Coronavirus In MDState Sets Another Single-Day Hospitalization Record; 2.6K Cases, 51 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Good News: Something To Smile About, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center celebrated a huge milestone this week.

They discharged their 1,000th COVID-19 patient, an 83-year-old grandmother from Rosedale.

She repeated an emotional thank you to nurses as she was wheeled through a clap line of staff members.

She was treated for five days and says she’s grateful to go home for the holidays.

CBS Baltimore Staff

