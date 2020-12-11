Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center celebrated a huge milestone this week.
They discharged their 1,000th COVID-19 patient, an 83-year-old grandmother from Rosedale.
She repeated an emotional thank you to nurses as she was wheeled through a clap line of staff members.
She was treated for five days and says she’s grateful to go home for the holidays.
