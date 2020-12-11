Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new place to get a COVID-19 test in Baltimore City.
The site at the Zeta Center on Reisterstown Road near Hyde Park will expand testing in one of the city’s hardest-hit zip codes.
You don’t need a doctor’s note or an appointment and it s open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
