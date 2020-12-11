Coronavirus In MDState Sets Another Single-Day Hospitalization Record; 2.6K Cases, 51 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new place to get a COVID-19 test in Baltimore City.

The site at the Zeta Center on Reisterstown Road near Hyde Park will expand testing in one of the city’s hardest-hit zip codes.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

You don’t need a doctor’s note or an appointment and it s open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply