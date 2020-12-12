BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 10-year-old girl sustained a head injury after a group of dirt bikers and another group of men began shooting at each other in southwest Baltimore on Saturday night, according to police.
Police were called around 7:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they learned that a group of men riding dirt bikes and another group of men began shooting at each other.
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were walking in the area during the incident and the child sustained a head injury.
The mother and child went to their home and notified the police.
The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Medical personnel has not determined if the 10-year-old girl sustained a graze wound from gunfire or laceration when fleeing to safety.