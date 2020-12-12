BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 10-year-old girl sustained a head injury after a group of dirt bikers and another group of men began shooting at each other in southwest Baltimore on Saturday night, according to police.
Police were called around 7:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they learned that a group of men riding dirt bikes and another group of men began shooting at each other.
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were walking in the area during the incident and the child sustained a head injury.
The mother and child went to their home and notified the police.
The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Medical personnel has not determined if the 10-year-old girl sustained a graze wound from gunfire or laceration when fleeing to safety.
The child has been treated and released from the hospital and is recovering at home with her family.
Southwest District detectives continue to canvass the area for evidence and for further information on potential suspects.
“Our officers are working closely with community members to identify those responsible for this heinous act. Our children are our future and we cannot allow this type of act to be normalized. The individuals responsible for terrorizing our community with violence will be brought to justice,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison.
“No one should be shot at, let alone a 10-year-old girl. This is not normal or okay. Somebody needs to take responsibility and say who did it,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This innocent girl had nothing to do with whatever beef led to this. We will not allow people perpetrating violence to be comfortable on our streets.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
This is a perfect scenario for Brandy to show if he really has the guts to stop the insanity in Baltimore. Put an end to the illegal dirt bikers once and for all . Assemble a task force to go after these hoodlums on their stolen bikes. An annoucement on all news programs giving them notice that they WILL be chased and taken down if they are on the streets. Let the parents also know that they will be held responsible for their juvenile’s behavior and lawlessness. WWBD?
The dirt bikers are part and parcel of the drug gangs. Ever wonder why they are still around after all these years? Simple. MONEY.
they need to start shooting them off their bikes open season!!!!!!!!!
Man……….. Trump really kept his promise and brought back law & order! He has had 4 years- he is supposed to be the POTUS of all 50 states not just the red ones (8 of the top 10 most crime ridden states are red ones).
Thank you Donny for all this law and order, we really appreciate it!
Ha!,,, another Dem putting the blame on Trump for things he has NO control over. You could never blame the citizens of Baltimore for voting in the same type of corrupt politicians, the irresponsible parents who breed generation after generation of hoodlum kids, the “feelings” police at the City States Attorney’s office who refuse to prosecute black men because there are ‘too many” in jail, the idiot Mayors who think that squeegee kids are businessmen……..At least we know Baltimore’s leaders worked very hard to remove sugar, plastic bags and “racist” statues to provide a much safer place………………….