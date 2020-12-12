Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Police need your help finding the parents or guardians of a child found wandering alone overnight in northwest Baltimore.
The child was found in the 4600 block of Park Heights Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
The child is non-verbal and not communicating with officers.
If this is your child, or if you know this child’s parent or guardians, please call officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or call 911.
UPDATE: The parents/guardians of the child have been located.
