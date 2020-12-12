Coronavirus LatestFDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  City Police need your help finding the parents or guardians of a child found wandering alone overnight in northwest Baltimore.

Credit: Baltimore Police

The child was found in the 4600 block of Park Heights Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The child is non-verbal and not communicating with officers.

If this is your child, or if you know this child’s parent or guardians, please call officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or call 911.

UPDATE: The parents/guardians of the child have been located.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

  1. King Julian says:
    December 12, 2020 at 11:24 am

    another everyday occurrence in The City that Bleeds, a lot of bad parenting

