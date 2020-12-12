Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two key components to the Ravens defense are listed as questionable to play in Monday night’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns.
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive end Calais Campbell are among those listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.
Smith is dealing with a groin injury, while Campbell is recovering from a calf injury.
Game Status vs. Browns: pic.twitter.com/BX1ZVubDla
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2020
Defensive back Anthony Levine, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and tight end Luke Wilson are also listed as questionable.
Cornerback Tramon Williams is listed as doubtful.
The Ravens take on the Browns on Monday night in Cleveland. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.