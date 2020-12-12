Coronavirus In MDMore Than 3,500 New Cases Reported, 36 New Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Calais Campbell, cleveland browns, Jimmy Smith, Local TV, Monday Night Football, NFL, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two key components to the Ravens defense are listed as questionable to play in Monday night’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive end Calais Campbell are among those listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Smith is dealing with a groin injury, while Campbell is recovering from a calf injury.

Defensive back Anthony Levine, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and tight end Luke Wilson are also listed as questionable.

Cornerback Tramon Williams is listed as doubtful.

The Ravens take on the Browns on Monday night in Cleveland. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

