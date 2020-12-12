Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore and Westminster police departments each held their annual Shop With a Cop event Saturday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, things were a bit different this year.
Baltimore Police officers were given gift cards to shop for the kids. The officers went to the Walmart in Arundel Mills to complete their shopping, then delivered gifts as well as breakfast to kids at their homes.
In Westminster, officers shopped for 10 families and 16 children by selecting gifs from the child’s wish list. Members of the Westminster Police Department then delivered the gifts to the child’s residence along with a voucher for a holiday meal donated by BJ’s Wholesale Club.