ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland health officials reported another 3,538 COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths Saturday as the number of hospitalizations decreased slightly for the first time in three days, data from the state’s health department showed.

As of Saturday, there have been 232,009 total coronavirus cases and 4,937 deaths reported in Maryland.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by ten to 1,719. Of those, 1,313 are in acute care and 406 are in intensive care.

Acute care hospitalizations remain at their highest rate ever; the number of intensive care patients dropped by ten and remains well below the record of 611 set on May 10.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell to 7.42% on Saturday, down from 7.49% on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted 4,969,984 COVID-19 tests, from which 2,315,443 people have tested negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 4,590 (116) Anne Arundel 19,866 (297) 13* Baltimore City 27,796 (600) 21* Baltimore County 33,539 (787) 28* Calvert 1,849 (41) 1* Caroline 1,148 (10) Carroll 4,056 (149) 4* Cecil 2,785 (54) 2* Charles 5,070 (111) 1* Dorchester 1,152 (17) Frederick 8,550 (151) 8* Garrett 1,146 (17) Harford 7,096 (115) 4* Howard 9,536 (157) 6* Kent 550 (23) 2* Montgomery 38,812 (973) 44* Prince George’s 46,877 (958) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,337 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 2,665 (75) Somerset 1,411 (11) Talbot 947 (7) Washington 5,679 (94) Wicomico 3,868 (64) Worcester 1,684 (39) 1* Data not available (45)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 10,075 (1) 10-19 20,807 (4) 20-29 43,717 (27) 1* 30-39 41,164 (55) 6* 40-49 36,182 (152) 4* 50-59 34,447 (389) 19* 60-69 22,877 (773) 17* 70-79 13,285 (1,242) 28* 80+ 9,455 (2,292) 88* Data not available (2) Female 122,119 (2,398) 81* Male 109,890 (2,539) 82*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 68,466 (1,879) 60* Asian (NH) 4,659 (171) 6* White (NH) 72,519 (2,273) 82* Hispanic 42,293 (510) 14* Other (NH) 10,587 (53) Data not available 33,485 (51) 1*

