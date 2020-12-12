BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar on Aliceanna Street in Harbor East is closing for good after operating for 20 years.
The restaurant announced via email that their last day of service was on Thursday, December 10.
The news comes just one day after Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott imposed stricter COVID-19 restrictions amid a rise in cases, including the closure of indoor and outdoor dining.
Maryland has now reported more than 232,000 COVID-19 cases. Over 3,500 new infections were confirmed Saturday, the second-highest daily case count.
Thirty-six more people died from the virus, while over 1,700 remain hospitalized in the state.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.