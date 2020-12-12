HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot at his Havre de Grace home on Friday night.
Deputies were called just before midnight to the 4100 block of Gravel Hill Road for a report of a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation found the victim was at home when he noticed someone outside his residence.
When he went to investigate, several more suspects appeared and attempted to gain entry to the residence.
The suspects fired at the door, striking the victim multiple times.
The suspects were believed to have fled the scene on foot, in the direction of Earlton Road, but were not located.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police immediately.