BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial was held Saturday for the teenager who was shot and killed in south Baltimore this week.
Police say 16-year-old Nicholas Buckland was shot Monday just before midnight. He was then taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.
Friends and family of the teen gathered at 4th and Jack streets, close to where the shooting took place, to remember his life.
The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.