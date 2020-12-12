Comments
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews in Baltimore County are investigating the cause of a fire in a trash room at Franklin Square Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.
The call came in just after 3 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found the fire on the third floor and quickly extinguished the flames.
#BCOFD // Building Fire// Franklin Square Hospital// Units on scene of a multiple story medical facility with fire on the 3rd floor. No reports of injuries at this time .. D/T 15:09 ^MJ pic.twitter.com/hkXamdsCPr
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 12, 2020
There were no reports of any injures.