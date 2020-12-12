Coronavirus LatestFDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews in Baltimore County are investigating the cause of a fire in a trash room at Franklin Square Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in just after 3 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the fire on the third floor and quickly extinguished the flames.

There were no reports of any injures.

