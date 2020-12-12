Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UMB’s annual Christmas store is officially open and offering families the opportunity to get some shopping done at a discount.
The Foundry Church teamed up with the University of Maryland in Baltimore to put together a “COVID-safe pop-up shop” in west Baltimore where residents can pick up items at significantly low prices.
For safety, shoppers must sign up online for a designated time slot to be let in. They can only shop in their 15-minute window.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the holiday season.