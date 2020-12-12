Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Westminster on Saturday afternoon.
Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were called around 12:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Marydell Drive for a report of a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was later pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police immediately.