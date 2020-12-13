BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, are injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Sunday.

The first involves a 24-year-old man who was shot in northwest Baltimore early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment at around 7:21 a.m.

They found the man with gunshot wounds and learned he had been shot in the 3100 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway at around 6:38 a.m. and taken to the hospital by family.

Later, police were called to the 1200 block of Decker Street at 3:47 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. They found a 60-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

Two people, a 29-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, were shot in west Baltimore later Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Mount Street at around 4:11 p.m. where they found the two suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Police learned the victims had been shot after a dispute.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.