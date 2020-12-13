BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of several small fires on multiple floors at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in the 9000 block of Franklin Square Drive.
Fire officials say there are no reports of injuries but crews are still working to put out the fires.
It is not known at this time the cause of the fires or what impact it may have to the hospital.
UPDATE 11:45am:
Baltimore County Fire Captain Len Stewart confirms there were small fires on three floors of the hospital that have all be extinguished.
Fire investigators remain on scene working to determine a cause of these fires but all other crews are clearing the scene.
There were no injuries reported and patients sheltered in place while fire crews worked to put out the fires.
It is not known if these fires are connected to the fire Saturday at the hospital.
Disgruntled 1199E employee. Bank on it.
No brainer! They have a dangerous fire bug on the loose!