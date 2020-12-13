ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland health officials reported another 2,638 COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths Sunday as the number of hospitalizations continues to decrease, data from the state’s health department showed.

As of Sunday, there have been 234,647 total coronavirus cases and 4,954 deaths reported in Maryland.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 40 to 1,679. Of those, 1,255 are in acute care and 424 are in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate decreased slightly to 7.41% on Sunday, down from 7.42% on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted 5,021,377 COVID-19 tests, from which 2,331,001 people have tested negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 4,612 (117) Anne Arundel 20,171 (298) 13* Baltimore City 28,046 (603) 21* Baltimore County 33,850 (793) 28* Calvert 1,867 (41) 1* Caroline 1,156 (10) Carroll 4,140 (149) 4* Cecil 2,820 (55) 2* Charles 5,142 (111) 1* Dorchester 1,164 (17) Frederick 8,687 (152) 8* Garrett 1,153 (19) Harford 7,192 (115) 4* Howard 9,633 (158) 6* Kent 562 (23) 2* Montgomery 39,316 (978) 44* Prince George’s 47,288 (966) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,346 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 2,686 (75) Somerset 1,426 (12) Talbot 959 (7) Washington 5,804 (95) Wicomico 3,921 (64) Worcester 1,706 (39) 1* Data not available (31)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 10,237 (1) 10-19 21,081 (4) 20-29 44,163 (27) 1* 30-39 41,596 (55) 6* 40-49 36,594 (152) 4* 50-59 34,814 (389) 19* 60-69 23,167 (776) 17* 70-79 13,434 (1,246) 28* 80+ 9,561 (2,301) 88* Data not available (3) Female 123,557 (2,408) 81* Male 111,090 (2,546) 82*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 69,144 (1,887) 60* Asian (NH) 4,731 (171) 6* White (NH) 73,462 (2,287) 82* Hispanic 42,650 (510) 14* Other (NH) 10,726 (56) Data not available 33,934 (43) 1*

