MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Update: The child has been identified and reunited with his family.
Police in Baltimore County need your help to identify a child found in Middle River.
He was found by police Sunday afternoon at 4:54 p.m. at the Martin Plaza in the 1400 block of Martin Blvd, 21220.
The boy is around four years old, police say, is 3’0″ and weighs 40 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police ask if anyone knows him to call the Essex Precinct at 410-887-0220 or 911.