BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Though parts of Maryland will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning, Baltimore shouldn’t expect to see any snow accumulating.

WJZ’s Bob Turk said Sunday that parts of Western Maryland will be under the advisory until mid-Monday afternoon, with up to 1-2+ inches possible.

Northern sections of Harford and Baltimore counties could see some wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain.

Baltimore City, however, should expect only rain. It will mainly be all cold rain with some slush mixing in those parts that could see snow.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the state is “closely monitoring” two winter weather systems this week, the second expected to hit the state Wednesday.

Maryland Weather: Snow Forecasted For Wednesday, Up To 6 Inches Possible In Baltimore

It would be the season’s first significant snowfall in Maryland. So far, it looks like Baltimore and areas to the north could see 4 to 6 inches but it is still too early to really tell.

We are closely monitoring two winter weather systems this week, including snow and wintry mix forecasted for western and central Maryland tomorrow. We urge Marylanders to monitor their local forecast, exercise caution on our roadways, and above all, use common sense. pic.twitter.com/t4VICq9hYP — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 13, 2020

He asked Marylanders to stay up to date on their local predictions, be careful on the roads and “above all, use common sense.”