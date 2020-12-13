Coronavirus In MDMore Than 2,600 New Cases Reported Sunday, 17 Additional Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — If you still need to sign up for health insurance through the state’s health exchange- time is running out.

Open enrollment ends Tuesday. You can enroll online through the state’s health insurance marketplace, the Maryland Health Connection.

The coverage begins January 1, 2021.

Counties Served Entity Name Phone Website
Baltimore City, Baltimore
County, Anne Arundel		 HealthCare Access
Maryland		 Call 410-500-4710 or 855-288-3667 TOLL- FREE https://www.healthcareaccessmaryland.org/how-we-help/health-insurance/
Frederick, Carroll, Howard HealthCare Access Maryland Call 410-500-4710
or 855-288-3667
TOLL- FREE		 https://www.healthcareaccessmaryland.org/how-we-help/health-insurance/
Montgomery Montgomery
County Health
Connection		 Call 240-777-1815 https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/healthconnect/
Prince George’s Prince George’s
County Health
Connect		 Call 301-927-4500 http://www.pgchealthconnect.org/
Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot,
Caroline, and Dorchester		 Seedco Call 1-866-492-6057 https://www.seedco.org/affordable-health-care-maryland/
Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Seedco Call 1-855-339-3007 https://www.seedco.org/affordable-health-care-maryland/
Garrett, Allegany,
Washington		 Western Maryland
Health Insurance
Connector		 Call 1-888-202-0212 https://ahecwest.org/wmic/
Wicomico, Somerset,
Worcester		 Lower Shore
Health Insurance
Assistance Program		 Call 1-855-445-5540 http://lowershorehealth.org/

You can also call 1-855-642-8572 toll free. The call center has extended hours as the deadline approaches: Dec. 11: 8 a.m.–10 p.m.; Dec. 12 & 13: 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Dec. 14 & 15: 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

