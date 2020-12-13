Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — If you still need to sign up for health insurance through the state’s health exchange- time is running out.
Open enrollment ends Tuesday. You can enroll online through the state’s health insurance marketplace, the Maryland Health Connection.
The coverage begins January 1, 2021.
|Counties Served
|Entity Name
|Phone
|Website
|Baltimore City, Baltimore
County, Anne Arundel
|HealthCare Access
Maryland
|Call 410-500-4710 or 855-288-3667 TOLL- FREE
|https://www.healthcareaccessmaryland.org/how-we-help/health-insurance/
|Frederick, Carroll, Howard
|HealthCare Access Maryland
|Call 410-500-4710
or 855-288-3667
TOLL- FREE
|https://www.healthcareaccessmaryland.org/how-we-help/health-insurance/
|Montgomery
|Montgomery
County Health
Connection
|Call 240-777-1815
|https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/healthconnect/
|Prince George’s
|Prince George’s
County Health
Connect
|Call 301-927-4500
|http://www.pgchealthconnect.org/
|Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot,
Caroline, and Dorchester
|Seedco
|Call 1-866-492-6057
|https://www.seedco.org/affordable-health-care-maryland/
|Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s
|Seedco
|Call 1-855-339-3007
|https://www.seedco.org/affordable-health-care-maryland/
|Garrett, Allegany,
Washington
|Western Maryland
Health Insurance
Connector
|Call 1-888-202-0212
|https://ahecwest.org/wmic/
|Wicomico, Somerset,
Worcester
|Lower Shore
Health Insurance
Assistance Program
|Call 1-855-445-5540
|http://lowershorehealth.org/
You can also call 1-855-642-8572 toll free. The call center has extended hours as the deadline approaches: Dec. 11: 8 a.m.–10 p.m.; Dec. 12 & 13: 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Dec. 14 & 15: 8 a.m.–10 p.m.