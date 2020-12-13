Comments
ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Rosedale late Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 8000 block of Pulaski Highway just after 9:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired. They couldn’t find the victim at first, but shortly after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his body.
He is expected to survive, police said.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020.