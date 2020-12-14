WEATHER ALERTHeavy Snow Possible Wednesday. Here's The Latest Forecast
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A dog and a cat died in a house fire in Frederick County Monday afternoon, officials said.

The county’s fire department said the blaze broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Pleasant Vista Drive. When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home.

Sixty firefighters were able to put out the flames in around an hour. It took another two hours to put out hot spots, officials said.

Two adults were displaced; both were able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived.

