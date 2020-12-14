Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southeast Baltimore early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Dundalk Avenue to investigate a shooting at around 5:02 a.m.
A 26-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.