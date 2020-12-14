Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — With a winter storm poised to bring significant snowfall to parts of Maryland, the Baltimore County Public Schools system has canceled Wednesday meal distribution, instead opting to hand out three days’ worth of meals on Tuesday.
The school system said the meals given out on Tuesday are designed to get students through Friday.
Meal distribution will also pause over winter break. Officials previously announced they will give out multiple days’ worth of food on Monday, December 21.
Click here for a full list of meal distribution sites.
