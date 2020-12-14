CLEVELAND (WJZ) — Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards each ran two touchdowns into the end zone as the Ravens soared over the Cleveland Browns 47-42.

The Browns turned their first drive into a score, taking a 7-0 lead. Jackson responded with his first running touchdown to tie things up going into the second quarter.

A missed Browns field goal kept the score 7-7 until Gus Edwards’ first touchdown put the Ravens back on top.

Jackson ran the ball into the end zone once more in the second quarter before leaving the field due to cramps for part of the second half.

.@Ravens injury update – QB Lamar Jackson – questionable- cramps — Chad Steele (@CSteele32) December 15, 2020

With less than two minutes in the fourth quarter, Jackson, back on the field, connected with Marquise Brown to regain the lead. After a successful two-point conversion, the Ravens led 42-35.

Less than a minute later, the Browns responded with another touchdown, tying things up at 42.

With just seconds left, Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal attempt soared between the uprights, giving the Ravens the upper hand they needed to take the win.

In the final play, the Ravens pushed the Browns back into the end zone, scoring a safety and coming out on top 47-42.

This story will be updated.