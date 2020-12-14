ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,314 coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations go back up Monday morning, the highest level since the pandemic began.
It’s the fourth time in a week hospitalizations have broken its own record.
There have now been 236,961 cases in the state since the pandemic began. Twenty four more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,978 people killed by the virus.
After a brief decrease over the weekend, hospitalizations are back up by 63 people, with 1,742 now hospitalized. Of those, 404 people are in ICU beds and 1,338 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is up slightly, now at 7.46%.
The state administered 40,010 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county, race and age/gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,629
|(117)
|Anne Arundel
|20,389
|(300)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|28,270
|(607)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|34,109
|(795)
|28*
|Calvert
|1,893
|(41)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,171
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,197
|(149)
|4*
|Cecil
|2,868
|(55)
|2*
|Charles
|5,183
|(112)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,175
|(17)
|Frederick
|8,820
|(152)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,161
|(20)
|Harford
|7,256
|(115)
|4*
|Howard
|9,711
|(158)
|6*
|Kent
|575
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|39,721
|(980)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|47,682
|(967)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,365
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,730
|(75)
|Somerset
|1,429
|(13)
|Talbot
|966
|(7)
|Washington
|5,974
|(95)
|Wicomico
|3,960
|(66)
|Worcester
|1,727
|(39)
|1*
|Data not available
|(39)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|10,390
|(1)
|10-19
|21,301
|(4)
|20-29
|44,547
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|42,011
|(56)
|6*
|40-49
|36,913
|(152)
|4*
|50-59
|35,158
|(388)
|20*
|60-69
|23,437
|(780)
|17*
|70-79
|13,553
|(1,257)
|28*
|80+
|9,651
|(2,311)
|88*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|124,759
|(2,422)
|81*
|Male
|112,202
|(2,556)
|83*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|69,786
|(1,892)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|4,790
|(173)
|6*
|White (NH)
|74,295
|(2,294)
|82*
|Hispanic
|42,968
|(516)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|10,853
|(54)
|Data not available
|34,269
|(49)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.