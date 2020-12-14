WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisories In Effect, Heavy Snow Expected Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,314 coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations go back up Monday morning, the highest level since the pandemic began.

It’s the fourth time in a week hospitalizations have broken its own record.

There have now been 236,961 cases in the state since the pandemic began. Twenty four more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,978 people killed by the virus.

After a brief decrease over the weekend, hospitalizations are back up by 63 people, with 1,742 now hospitalized. Of those, 404 people are in ICU beds and 1,338 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is up slightly, now at 7.46%.

The state administered 40,010 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county, race and age/gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 4,629 (117)
Anne Arundel 20,389 (300) 13*
Baltimore City 28,270 (607) 21*
Baltimore County 34,109 (795) 28*
Calvert 1,893 (41) 1*
Caroline 1,171 (10)
Carroll 4,197 (149) 4*
Cecil 2,868 (55) 2*
Charles 5,183 (112) 1*
Dorchester 1,175 (17)
Frederick 8,820 (152) 8*
Garrett 1,161 (20)
Harford 7,256 (115) 4*
Howard 9,711 (158) 6*
Kent 575 (23) 2*
Montgomery 39,721 (980) 44*
Prince George’s 47,682 (967) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,365 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,730 (75)
Somerset 1,429 (13)
Talbot 966 (7)
Washington 5,974 (95)
Wicomico 3,960 (66)
Worcester 1,727 (39) 1*
Data not available (39) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 10,390 (1)
10-19 21,301 (4)
20-29 44,547 (27) 1*
30-39 42,011 (56) 6*
40-49 36,913 (152) 4*
50-59 35,158 (388) 20*
60-69 23,437 (780) 17*
70-79 13,553 (1,257) 28*
80+ 9,651 (2,311) 88*
Data not available (2)
Female 124,759 (2,422) 81*
Male 112,202 (2,556) 83*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 69,786 (1,892) 60*
Asian (NH) 4,790 (173) 6*
White (NH) 74,295 (2,294) 82*
Hispanic 42,968 (516) 14*
Other (NH) 10,853 (54)
Data not available 34,269 (49) 2*

